Howard County is back atop the unemployment rate leaderboard.
The county’s August non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.8%, according to figures released Monday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. For the last three months, Howard County has been trading positions with Lake County for the No. 1 spot. Lake County's unemployment rate for the month was 6.7.
Miami and Tipton counties’ August unemployment rate were 5.2% (fifth highest) and 3.5% (45th highest), respectively. The state’s August unemployment rate was 4%.
Those in the manufacturing industry continue to be the majority of people currently collecting unemployment in Howard County, as the industry is still facing headwinds due to the semiconductor chip shortage caused by manufacturers severely cutting production due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the DWD, 867 in the manufacturing industry are — and a total of 1,156 county residents — were receiving unemployment as of Sept. 4, the latest figures available. In early August, the number of county workers receiving unemployment was higher, at 1,605, but had dropped to as low as 416 during the week of Aug. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.