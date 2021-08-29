The Howard County Historical Society is opening the third phase of its exhibit focusing on local African American history, including the life and music of Kokomo bandleader Baggie Hardimon.
The public is invited to visit the exhibits of Howard County African American History Revealed in the Seiberling Mansion and Howard County Museum to discover the long history of African Americans in the area. The new exhibits open Sept. 24.
Hardimon was a Kokomo native and a bandleader and musician touring in the 1940s and 50s. He worked with famous musicians such as Count Basie and was a member of the 5 Kings. He also taught guitar to airmen at Grissom Air Force Base and was a sought-after organist.
The next phase of the exhibit also includes displays of a recreated Tuskegee officer’s uniform. The last phase highlighted the men from Howard County who were associated with the Tuskegee U. S. Army Air Corps.
As with all phases of this series of exhibits, there are QR codes on signage that reveal additional photos, videos and other documents which visitors can access with their smartphone.
The first phase opened in February with exhibits taking a deep dive into the lives and accomplishments of several prominent African Americans throughout Howard County’s history.
The second phase opened in June focusing on the neighborhood around the Carver Center. The HCHS will be rolling out the fourth and final phase in February 2022.
The HCHS said it has been working with a local community group of advisors who have informed the process with their experience and contacts, and their input has been invaluable.
The group said its goal is to find ways to incorporate new information and objects into the story of Howard County throughout the museum so that it is not seen as separate, but an integral part of local history.
“This project is by no means comprehensive, but a positive start toward equitable representation of people of color in Howard County history,” the HCHS said in a release.
