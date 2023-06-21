The Howard County Health Department is in line to receive millions of extra funding to go toward bolstering its staff and local public health efforts.
The health department is set to receive between $909,780.75 and $1.2 million next year, according to figures provided by the state of Indiana. In 2025, those amounts jump to between $1.8 million to $2.4 million.
In April, the Indiana General Assembly approved a total of $225 million as part of the state’s two-year budget to go toward public health; Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the budget into law in May.
The amount was lower than the $347 million Holcomb had requested and the $240 million the Indiana Governor’s Public Health Commission recommended. Still, the additional funding was widely praised as the state has consistently ranked near the bottom in both public health funding and nearly every major health metric.
The new funding will replace the state’s current Local Health Maintenance Fund, which, for comparison sake, distributes around $7 million a year to the state’s 92 counties.
The additional money toward public health requires counties to opt in, hence the range of money the county may receive as the final amount depends on how many counties choose to opt in.
The Howard County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution earlier this month opting in. Fifteen other counties have opted in so far, including Miami and Madison counties. The deadline to opt in is September. The funding also requires a local financial match.
Local health departments will not be able to spend the money in any way it pleases. Health departments will have to offer about two dozen “core public services,” many of which the Howard County Health Department already offers to some degree.
Counties would have to spend at least 60% of the new money on initiatives such as communicable disease prevention and control, suicide and overdose fatality review, child maternal and child health, emergency preparedness, tobacco prevention and cessation, access to childhood and adult immunizations, the prevention and reduction of chronic illnesses, such as obesity, diabetes, cancer, and more.
No more than 40% of the money can be spent on the following core public health services: food inspections, inspection of public and semipublic pools, sanitary inspection of tattoo parlors and body piercing facilities and more.
Local health departments do not have to do all the services by themselves and can partner with local organizations to tackle some of the required core public health services.
James Vest, administrator for the Howard County Health Department, said the department plans on doing just that.
Currently, the county health department is drafting its “health plan,” required by the new legislation, detailing how the health department plans on tackling the core public health services, and its 2024 budget.
