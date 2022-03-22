Howard County is joining the city of Kokomo in opting in to Indiana’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors, which will bring the county millions of dollars over the next two decades to go toward addiction treatment, education and prevention.
The Howard County Commissioners voted 2-0 Monday to adopt a resolution to opt in to the settlement. Commissioner Jack Dodd was absent from the meeting.
By opting in to the settlement, Commissioner Paul Wyman said, the county government will receive close to $5 million over the next 18 years before attorney fees, which is 8.7%. Payments will be made annually and could begin as soon as next month.
The state of Indiana could receive up to $507 million of the total $26 billion multi-state settlement, depending on the participation levels of its cities, counties and towns. The settlement is in relation to litigation against manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen for their roles in the opioid epidemic.
The nearly $5 million that the county stands to receive does not include any money from the state’s settlement portion that the state government could decide to send the county’s way.
Wyman called the board’s actions Monday as “incredible news” for the county.
“It’s been an interesting few years to get to this point, but I will tell you that this is an absolute win for our community on something that has really hurt our community in the last seven years,” he said.
Last summer, the county, along with the city, decided to opt out of the state-led opioid settlement due to a variety of reasons.
Originally, the state planned on keeping 85% of the settlement money and would have largely controlled how portions distributed to municipalities could be spent. Also, portions sent to local units of government were going to be decided solely on population.
That did not sit well with Howard County officials, nor did it sit well with elected officials in the 74 counties and cities that started their own lawsuits against the opioid manufacturers and distributors.
Legislation this year, though, that passed the General Assembly and was signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb will make the disbursement more equitable.
Of the total settlement money Indiana receives, 35% will go toward statewide treatment, prevention and education programs. Another 35% will be distributed to local units of government for treatment, education and prevention. Of the remaining 30%, the state will keep half, or 15%, and distribute the other half to local municipalities based on a weighted distribution formula that takes into account the impact opioids had on a community and not solely its population, without restrictions.
Additionally, local units of government can continue to pursue additional settlements if they so choose.
Those changes are thanks to House Enrolled Act 1193, authored by Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo. Wyman pushed for the new legislation, giving testimony last month at the Statehouse in favor of the bill.
The county’s decision comes a week after the Kokomo City Council voted to also opt back in to the settlement for the same reasons.
