Howard County’s property tax collection in 2022 was slightly lower than 2021.
The county collected 94% of total property tax owed in 2022, according to Howard County Treasurer Christie Branch’s annual report presented last week to the Howard County Board of Commissioners.
Specifically, the spring collection rate was 95%, and the fall collection rate was lower at 93%.
In 2021, the county had a slightly higher total collection rate of 96%.
In 2022, the county collected $100,393,492.11 in property taxes. That’s slightly lower than 2021’s numbers when the county collected $101,920,748.76 in property taxes, but an increase when compared to 2020’s $97,596,785.06.
Revenue from the county’s Innkeeper’s Tax for 2022 was $1,195,612.98. That’s up 16% compared to 2021, according to Branch. Innkeeper’s Tax revenue comes from a tax levied against those who book a hotel room in Howard County. The county’s Innkeepers Tax rate is 8%.
This year’s property tax bills for 2022 pay 2023 will be sent out in the mail in April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.