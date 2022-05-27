Howard County recorded seven drug overdose deaths in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Howard County Coroner’s office, putting the county on track to record the lowest number of drug overdoses in six years.
The seven drug overdoses also puts the county on track for a total of 28 overdose deaths for 2022. That would be the second-lowest recorded in the county since 2016 when the county saw 24 accidental drug overdose deaths.
Of the seven confirmed overdose cases, one involved heroin, six involved fentanyl, two involved methamphetamine, one involved cocaine, two involved benzodiazepines and one involved alcohol. County Coroner Steve Seele explained that most overdose deaths include more than one type of drug.
The number of accidental drug overdoses in Q1 came from Seele’s quarterly report released earlier this week.
According to the report, the Howard County Coroner’s Office investigated a total of 64 deaths in the first quarter of 2022, including one homicide, six suicides, 11 accidental deaths, one undetermined, and one case that is still under investigation.
Of the 64 cases investigated in the first quarter, there were 21 autopsies conducted and 24 toxicology studies performed for a total cost of $37,084 to the county. The toxicology testing for suspected drug overdose cases is being paid by a grant through the Indiana State Department of Health.
