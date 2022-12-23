Howard County remains under an orange travel advisory.
Orange "watch" means that conditions are threatening the safety of the public. During a watch local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in an emergency situation, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by business, schools, government agencies and other organizations.
The county expects wind conditions to remain steady throughout the evening and into the early morning hours. This will make for a very cold wind chill and blowing snow throughout Howard County.
Some county roads may experience white out conditions, and drifting can happen at any time. For these reasons, if you live in the county, especially eastern Howard County, you are urged to remain home during the overnight hours. Also, for additional safety, there may be a few county roads in eastern Howard County and a small section of Malfalfa at Boulevard that will be closed as a result of drifting.
County and city plow crews will be off during overnight hours to get some rest after long hours. They will be back at it early Saturday morning.
If you must go out, please take all precautions to combat cold temperatures while traveling. Please drive slowly to ensure your safety against a white out or drifting conditions. Allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination.
