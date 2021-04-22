While Howard County’s March unemployment rate fell compared to its February rate, it is still one of the highest in the state.
The county’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6% last month, according to figures released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Workforce and Development (DWD). That’s the third highest in the state for the month of March. The two counties with higher unemployment rates than Howard County were Lake and La Porte counties.
Miami and Tipton counties’ March unemployment rate were 5.2% (13th highest) and 3.2% (87th highest), respectively.
The county’s March unemployment rate is more than two percentage points lower than its February unemployment rate of 8.5%. That rate was largely caused by furloughs at Stellantis due to the ongoing microchip shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and an uptick in the county’s workforce, indicating that more county residents were beginning to look for jobs, local officials said.
“Seeing it tick back in the other direction, hovering right around six, puts our mind a little more at ease, and we’re going to keep working to make it drop,” Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said during a Wednesday morning interview with Kokomo Z92.5.
The slight dip might just be temporary, though.
Ongoing chip shortages led to Stellantis again furloughing around 1,000 of its local employees earlier this month. That action caused a spike in residents applying for unemployment, according to DWD data, and will likely keep the county among the highest in the state when April’s unemployment rates are announced.
In the week ending April 3, 246 residents applied for unemployment. In the next week, that number jumped to 1,030.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.