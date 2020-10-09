All of Howard County will have the same trick-or-treat hours this Halloween.
Trick-or-treat hours will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in Kokomo, Howard County, Greentown and Russiaville.
In a press release, County Commissioner Paul Wyman said the various county municipalities agreed on having uniform hours for simplicity sake.
“By having the same trick-or-treat hours throughout our county, it will eliminate any confusion and help provide a safe, enjoyable experience for our children,” Wyman said in the release.
Late last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against traditional trick-or-treating this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses," the CDC's holiday recommendations page says. "There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween. If you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters."
Some of the CDC's safer, alternative ways to celebrate the holiday are:
- Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them.
- Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.
- Decorating your house, apartment or living space.
- Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.
- Having a virtual Halloween costume contest.
- Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with.
- Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house.
Notably, costume masks are not a sufficient substitute for face masks, the CDC says, but the two should not be used together – the combination can make it hard to breathe.
"Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask," the CDC says.
If one does not want to participate in handing out candy on Halloween day, they are encouraged to keep their porch light off during the set hours.
