If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.
That is what Howard County did regarding its ambition to implement a female work release program alongside its already-running male program. Now, after a few bumps in the road, the county has achieved its goal.
The Indiana Department of Correction this week awarded the county a grant of $440,000 to operate a 40-bed female work release program, according to a Thursday press release. The majority of the money will be used for operational costs. The county council is expected to appropriate the money in the near future.
County officials say they hope to have the female work release program up and running by the beginning of next year.
The female work release program will operate similar to the male program. Non-violent and low-level offenders will be given the opportunity to maintain employment at their job during their normal work hours and return to incarceration when not working.
As with the male program, the female program will be housed in the old county jail on South Berkley Road that was recently renovated exclusively to house the work release program.
The county’s work release facility is meant to ease the burden of overcrowding at the county jail and allow offenders to maintain their employment so they can avoid the disruption that comes with losing a job. The idea is that if a low-level inmate is able to keep their job, recidivism is less likely.
“This is fantastic for those in the community to have this opportunity to serve time for a crime they may have done, but yet give them an opportunity to remain in the workforce and continuing to be productive members of society and, in essence, help keep their families together,” Commissioner Paul Wyman said in a brief interview with the Tribune. “I’m thrilled about this. We’ve been working hard on this for several years.”
The county has been operating an 80-bed male work release program since 2018, but the long-term goal was to also offer a female work release program due to the increasing number of female inmates incarcerated at the current county jail, which is often overcrowded.
County officials had a proposal for an estimated $1.2 renovation of the old county jail, but it was narrowly voted down in 2016 by the county council after some expressed concern that renovation of the old jail would become a money pit. Estimates done by engineering consultant DLZ at the time pegged the renovations of the old jail between $1 million to $3.8 million.
The county council would later appropriate $1.3 million for the project, which would actually come at a cost of just $508,430 — significantly lower than what was appropriated. But county officials say the delay cost the county a $1.2 million grant that would’ve funded both the male and female work release programs.
Ultimately, the county was awarded $608,000 in 2017 from the IDOC for the male work release program.
Since then, the county has applied for the grant to open a female work release program, but has been denied. Wyman said he believed the county was close to receiving it in 2020, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic halted grant approvals at the state level.
This time around, no local money will be needed to construct the female work release section at the old jail. The county has already done just that using CARES Act money to build the female portion, initially using it as an “isolation center” for inmates with COVID.
