Howard County’s 2022 budget includes a 5% raise for employees and a restructuring of the clerk's office that officials hope will make the local court systems more efficient.
The county council finished up its 2022 budget sessions Friday, spending more than 14 total hours over three days poring over and making decisions regarding budget requests from the various department heads.
The budget’s finalized numbers will be calculated by the auditor’s office and voted on by the council on Tuesday and adopted if passed.
PAY RAISES
Better tax revenues, department budgets more closely aligned with historical revenues and transfers suggested by department heads have put the county’s general fund in better-than-expected shape. In addition, there was an unprecedented influx of federal money — first with the CARES Act, then with the American Rescue Plan — that was used shore up any revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed the county to complete various projects without taking on debt.
All that led to a relatively conflict-free budget season this year and much more enthusiasm in approving a pay raise for all employees compared to last year’s budget session, when the council approved a one-time bonus of $500 amid worries that the pandemic would have a significant impact on tax revenues.
The 5% raise will benefit all county employees, including elected officials, but not those who receive state-mandated raises. It was proposed by council President Jaime Bolser, R-District 2, who, as board president, led the charge in this year’s budget meetings.
“They have worked incredibly hard, and we have some of the best employees, and they have many options as to where to go with the unemployment rate the way it is and the hiring need at the rate it is,” Bolser said.
Longtime councilman and board Vice President Jim Papcek, R-at large, said he agreed with Bolser’s recommendation, which passed unanimously.
“I think the 5%, we can afford it, and that there’s no reason not to give it,” Papacek said.
The county can afford such a pay raise, in part, due to the council’s approach to the 2022 budget.
This year, the council’s goal was to set each line item in each department’s budgets to expected and historical revenues. That meant, in some cases, lowering budget requests if past expenditures were consistently under what the department head had requested.
For example, if a line item in any particular budget was set at $50,000, but expenditures have historically been around $30,000, then the council would reduce that request down to $30,000 to $35,000, freeing up that remaining $20,000 to be used elsewhere in the general fund.
“While I’m sure some felt their budgets got cut, were looked at or scrutinized, it’s really just funding the active expense balance,” Bolser said. “So what we did was just make sure that some of the funds were at the level that they are currently or historically been spending. ... So by having that additional allocated, it’s eating at that additional money that could go to raises.”
The county’s ability to offer the 5% pay raises was also helped by both the Recorder’s Office and Assessor’s Office agreeing to shift their general fund budgets to non-general fund budgets that are funded by fees collected by the two offices, with the stipulation that county employees would receive a pay raise.
That freed up a total of $270,000 in the county’s general fund.
The willingness of department heads to think out of the box and reduce line items so county employees could receive pay raises was applauded by Papacek.
“I don’t remember ever seeing all county department heads and all the county employees work collectively together as hard as they have this time to do everything they can to see that employees get their raises,” he said.
CLERK RESTRUCTURING
Most of the county courts will receive an additional court reporter next year, thanks to a proposal by Howard County Clerk Debbie Stewart that will move four of her deputy clerk staff to the courts, reducing her deputy clerk staff from 10 positions to six.
The four additional positions will be added to Circuit Court and Superior Courts II, III and IV.
Superior Court I, under Judge William Menges, will not, on paper, gain an additional court reporter, as his 2022 budgeted number of court reporters will stay the same.
Menges had previously not participated in the county’s attrition program as other courts have done, but he will now, losing his third court reporter position and earning an increase in salary for his other court reporters, per the county’s attrition program.
But the court will then gain that third court reporter position right back, which has sat vacant since April, as part of the restructuring plan.
County officials hope the transfers will increase efficiency in the courts, as most will now have one more employee compared to this year. All judges spoke in favor of the restructuring plan.
MAGISTRATE COURT
The county’s Magistrate Court will also be helped out through an additional deputy prosecutor and public defender who are assigned to work in the court.
The county’s 2022 budget includes two additional deputy prosecutors and two additional public defenders.
One of the new deputy prosecutor and public defender positions will work exclusively in Magistrate Cheyenne Shepherd’s court to more quickly hold pre-trial hearings and hopefully reduce the workload of other courts and reduce the jail population that is consistently over capacity.
The magistrate position began in 2019 with the aim to expedite cases through the county’s court system, which was the seventh-most heavily stressed court system in Indiana at the time.
But Howard County Prosecutor Mark McCann said his office has been unable to staff a deputy prosecutor in the Magistrate Court, and, as such, cases are not moving along as quickly as originally hoped.
The other new deputy prosecutor and public defender will be utilized across all county courts and will be paid through American Rescue Plan money.
The plan, county officials say, is for these new positions to be temporary as the county’s court reporter restructuring, pretrial diversion program and renewed focus in the Magistrate Court takes effect next year and, hopefully, eliminates the need for the positions to become permanent positions and paid out of the county’s general fund.
“We hope that the cases take care of themselves, and if they don’t, then we’ll look at it then,” Bolser said.
