Howard County employees next year are set to receive a 5% raise for the third year in a row, while employees at the Howard County Sheriff’s Office are set to receive a larger 10% raise.
The Howard County Council put the final touches on the county’s 2024 budget Friday. With it comes an across-the-board 5% pay raise for every county employee except those with state mandated salaries. Final budget totals will be calculated by the Auditor’s Office in time for the County Council’s vote on the 2024 budget Oct. 12.
This year’s budget talks were dominated by wages, with many department heads, including the Highway Department, IT department, Sheriff’s Office and more requesting salary increases to better retain and attract employees.
A countywide satisfaction survey completed earlier this year found that the vast majority of employees believe their salary is not competitive with similar positions elsewhere, though just 162 of the county’s approximately 500 full-time and part-time employees responded to the survey.
County Council President John Roberts, R-district 1, told the Tribune last month that the seven-person board was taking the wage issue seriously. That was proven as the County Council, with little hesitation and discussion, made a motion and unanimously voted to include the 5% pay raise in the 2024 budget.
The vote means county employees have now received a 15% pay increase over the last three years, a fact Roberts described as “extraordinary.”
Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher went to the County Council last month with one of the largest asks: a 10% pay raise across the board for his nearly 150 positions.
Asher said he worries his deputies will start chasing better pay at other police departments unless there is more parity between Howard County and other nearby and similar sized counties in the state.
The county has struggled to attract and retain both dispatchers and corrections officers due to the jobs being high stress with relatively low starting pay, approximately $45,000 and $42,000, respectively. The jail at times has been as much as a dozen corrections officers short of full staff.
The county’s Personnel Administration Committee (PAC) recommended a 5% pay raise for Howard County Jail staff, a 4% raise for communication employees, including dispatchers, and a 3% raise for the patrol division.
The PAC’s purpose is to research, evaluate and review either salary or the addition of staff requests from elected officials and department heads and issue a non-binding recommendation, though whatever the PAC committee recommends is usually what the full County Council ends up doing.
In the case of the county’s public safety employees, though, it became clear Friday that the full council was not going to take the recommendation of the PAC committee.
County Councilman Bryan Alexander, R-district 4, was the first to express his opinion that the sheriff’s employees should all receive a 10% pay raise, noting the fact the county’s starting pay lagged behind nearby counties and counties of similar population.
County Councilman Frank Faulkner, R-district 2, said he agreed with Alexander. Quickly thereafter, the rest of the County Council expressed their support for the 10% pay raise for sheriff’s employees.
Councilwoman Martha Lake, R-at-large, said the PAC’s recommendation was before the county had clearer revenue totals for next year and before it became clear the county could afford the raises.
“I love all our sheriff deputies, and I don’t want any of them to leave,” Lake said. “If they leave, then we’re going to have to retrain, and we’re going to lose money instead of gaining money.”
While the county will be able to afford the raises, Roberts said the county’s General Fund cash balance is expected to take a hit next year. The county’s General Fund end of the year balance has hovered around $16 million to $17 million in the last few years.
WAGE STUDY
The County Council unanimously voted to budget $50,000 for an outside firm to conduct a comprehensive wage study next year.
The idea for one was proposed by County Commissioner Jack Dodd, R-district 2, last month. Dodd said the study would analyze all of the county’s job descriptions, salaries and show where the county is doing well and where its salaries are less than market rate and recommend the county a plan or plans to improve salaries where it is deficient.
ODDS AND ENDS
In addition to the across the board 5% pay raise, the County Council included in the 2024 budget separate pay raises for a handful of individual positions.
The salary for the superintendent of Howard Haven Resident Center was raised to $52,000 from around $42,000, and the county will be able to hire an assistant superintendent at a salary of $44,000 and an additional housekeeper/cook at a salary of $34,644.
Jennifer Brower, superintendent of Howard Haven, requested the new positions because the county home was struggling with adequate staffing when employees take paid time off.
In the IT department, the county’s cyber security administrator and assistant administrator’s salaries are being raised to a little more than $53,000 from $44,000, not including the across the board 5% raise.
Jeremy Stevens, director of information systems, requested the salary increases to get his bottom two employees’ salaries closer to the private sector, where they can easily make more than $60,000 in a starting position.
