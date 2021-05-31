Howard County still has one of the highest unemployment rates in the state.
The county’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in April was 6.1%, according to data released this week by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Only Lake County — 7.6% — had a higher unemployment rate in April. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April was 3.9%.
The non-seasonally adjusted April unemployment rate for nearby Tipton and Miami counties are 3.1% and 4.6%, respectively.
The number of Howard County residents who are receiving weekly unemployment benefits increased from 675 in the week ending on May 8, to 1,225 in the week ending May 15. Those are similar claim numbers that the county saw in the last couple of weeks in April.
Those in manufacturing make up the majority — 754 — of those receiving unemployment benefits. The Tribune previously reported this month that Stellantis, the county’s largest employer, continued furloughs of more than 1,000 of its workers who build the 9-speed and 8-speed transmissions due to the ongoing microchip shortage.
The county’s labor force increased slightly March to April, from 34,555 to 34,624. In both months, the county had 32,506 residents employed.
The county’s labor force number is still down from where it was in April 2020 when the county had a reported 41,837 labor force.
The county’s May unemployment report is scheduled to be released on June 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.