Howard County still has one of the highest unemployment rates in the state, though the unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been in recent years.
The county reported a non-seasonally adjusted April unemployment rate of 3.8%, according to figures released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That’s significantly lower than its April 2021 unemployment rate of 6.1%.
The county’s unemployment rate is back at pre-pandemic levels. In February 2020, the county’s non-seasonally adjusted was also 3.8%.
Still, the county has the second highest non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the state.
Lake County is the only county with a higher unemployment rate with 3.9%. April’s unemployment rate for Miami and Tipton counties was 2.8% and 1.9% respectively. LaGrange County has the state’s lowest non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate with 1.3%.
The Kokomo Metropolitan Statistical Area’s April labor force was reported at 33,586. That’s lower than its April 2021 number of 34,636.
