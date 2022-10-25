Howard County’s September unemployment rate continues to be the highest in the state.
The county’s September non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4%, according to figures released Monday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD). That is highest in the state; Lake County’s unemployment rate of 3.7% is second. Howard County has led the state in the unemployment rate since June.
Miami and Tipton county’s September unemployment rates were 2.8% and 2.4%, respectively. The state’s September non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.2%, while its seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8%
According to data from the DWD, the majority of Howard County’s initial (those filing for unemployment) and continued claims (those receiving unemployment benefits) are primarily in the manufacturing sector.
By the end of September, a reported 321 people were receiving unemployment benefits with 216 of those in the manufacturing sector. That increased to 449 in the week ending Oct. 8, suggesting that the county’s unemployment rate may increase in October.
Notably, the estimated labor force for the Kokomo Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes just Howard County, has declined from 34,001 in September 2021 to 33,556 in September 2022.
