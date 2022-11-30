With the help of a national organization, The Kokomo Humane Society is trying to get each animal adopted before the holidays.
A special sale, titled “Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope,” will reduce the cost of dog and cat adoption fees from Thursday through Dec. 11.
During the sale, dog adoption fees will cost $50 and cat adoption fees will cost $20.
The Kokomo Humane Society’s sale is funded by the BISSELL Pet Foundation, which helps animal welfare organizations in all 50 states. The foundation has partnered with more than 275 shelters across the nation for its Holiday Hope campaign.
The holiday sale is also arriving in the midst of the Humane Society’s Giving Tuesday fundraiser.
During the fundraiser, which ends Dec. 13, donations to the Kokomo Humane Society will be matched by an anonymous donor.
Donations can be sent to the Humane Society via Facebook (recurring monthly donations will also be matched by Meta, the company that owns Facebook), through PayPal at kokomohumane.org/pages/donate+today/15, and through mail by sending money to the address Kokomo Humane Society, 729 E. Hoffer St., Kokomo, IN 46902.
For more information, or to check out the animals in the Kokomo shelter, visit the Humane Society’s website at kokomohumane.org.
