The Kokomo Humane Society is introducing a new, exciting fundraiser; Winter CAT-ch, a fun evening designed to boil off the winter chill while raising funds to care for the lost and homeless animals in Howard County.
Profits from this event will enable the Humane Society to continue its positive lifesaving direction for the 3,000-plus animals that are expected to visit the shelter this year. The public’s participation and support will help make this event and the start of 2020, successful.
Winter CAT-ch will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Continental Ballroom, located at 920 Millbrook Lane.
The menu includes a traditional Low Country shrimp boil (shrimp, andouille sausage, smoked sausage, potatoes, corn on cob), with side dishes of coleslaw and cornbread.
A wide variety of desserts will be donated by local restaurants and private bakers and will be included in an auction (putting the fun in fundraiser). A cash bar will also be available.
Dress is casual and since the event is aimed at looking toward warmer weather, those attending are asked to dig out their favorite spring or summer clothes and pretend that winter is gone.
Tickets are available from noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday at the Humane Society, located at 729 E. Hoffer.
Tickets may also be purchased by phone during those same hours at 765- 452-6224. Tickets are $50 in advance. Any remaining tickets the night of the event will sell for $60 at the door.
