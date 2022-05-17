The Hydration Station, the popular Greentown drink and snack hut, is opening a Kokomo location.
The drive-thru, outdoor style restaurant that serves coffee, tea, solids, smoothies, ice cream and other snacks, will now operate a location in the main lobby of the Inventrek Technology Park, located at 700 E. Firmin St.
The grand opening is Friday and coincides with the remodel of Inventrek’s new main lobby.
The Kokomo location will have the same menu as the Greentown location. There will be no drive-thru at the Kokomo location, though there will be curbside pickup. The restaurant will also have outdoor seating.
The idea is to recreate the atmosphere of the Greentown location as much as possible.
“I’m hoping, in some kind of capacity, we can replicate the Greentown location,” Amy Ellis, co-owner of the Hydration Station, said.
Ellis said the business was approached by the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance about opening a new location in the lobby of Inventrek. Initially, expanding was not on her mind.
“I had to think about it for a long time because I wasn’t sure I wanted to expand,” Ellis said. “But I came to visit a few times, and it seemed like the perfect fit.”
Not only will the location cater to the general public, but being in Inventrek, it will be able to serve Purdue Polytechnic Kokomo students and tenants of Inventrek as well.
Students with the Kokomo Area Career Center were tasked with making the new location’s indoor store sign, awning, a countertop and a new table for the lobby. The new indoor “Hydration Station” sign was made by the KACC students and is an exact replica of the sign at the Greentown Location.
Landon Bitner, a junior at Kokomo High School, was one of the many students who worked on the restaurant’s new location.
“It was a lot of fun. I helped hang up the sign,” Bitner said. “That was different. I never had to hang up something like that before.”
Working with the KACC students was the highlight of the expansion, Ellis said.
“They have been unbelievable,” she said. “The work they're doing? It’s beautiful and impressive.”
The Hydration Station opened in July 2016 at 113 N. Maple St. in Greentown. Since then, it has gained a dedicated following of customers who come for the lemonade, ice cream, walking tacos, soft-pretzel bites, pulled-pork sandwiches and stay for the comradery the open, outdoor seating creates.
