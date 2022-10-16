The Seattle Seahawks were facing off against the Buffalo Bills during a November 2016 Monday night football match. Gina Baker was watching the game with her husband Ryan when her hand slid across a bump on her chest.
She had her husband check if he could feel it, too. He could.
The Wabash resident had just started at Heartland REMC, the local electric company. But, with a holiday later that week, she was able to see a doctor that Friday. From there, a mammogram and ultrasound was scheduled with the local hospital. Then a biopsy.
Baker was at work when she got the call.
The lump wasn’t fibrocystic like she had initially been led to believe. It was cancer.
She was offered a chance to take the rest of the day off, but Baker didn’t want to leave. Looking back, she said it wouldn’t have made much of a difference. She and Ryan didn’t figure out anything later that night. Instead, they considered food.
“Your emotions are just going all over the place. So we just tried to figure out what we were gonna have for dinner that night,” Baker said. They settled on Jefferson Street BBQ.
Less than six months on the job, her coworkers donated their sick time to Baker. She didn’t use a single minute of their time off, though. Baker said staying at work and trying to maintain a positive attitude helped her through the experience.
“I don’t sit around very well,” Baker said. “But that’s what keeps me going, I think.”
A rollercoaster of tests and procedures followed. She transferred her appointments to Community Howard Regional Health and, when the tumor was finally removed via mastectomy, doctors realized why different biopsies were yielding different results — they had just removed a composite tumor, multiple overlapping growths.
After the mastectomy, it was on to four rounds of chemotherapy every three weeks. Around the time she finished, she decided to start a cancer support group in Wabash.
Some of the members who joined had already been friends with Baker. Others, she met through her experience with cancer. They still try to meet once a month for dinner and spend hours laughing and crying together, Baker said.
She met Michelle Ennis, who shared her story with the Tribune last week, while they waited for appointments.
Another member, a former neighbor, had the same type of cancer and started chemotherapy on the same day. Baker remembers texting back and forth, discussing the experience as it was happening. Her friend’s chemotherapy was a bit stronger, colloquially known as the “Red Devil.”
Baker refused to shave her head until her hair began to fall out. Her niece was going through cosmetology school at the time, and asked whether she could shave Baker’s head when it was time.
Baker remembers crying at first, then laughing.
When it was time to cut her hair, her husband suggested she get a mullet before chopping it all off. That was before the hair style made its return to popular fashion, so Baker likes to joke she brought the mullet back. Her niece didn’t even know what a mullet was at the time.
Reconstruction surgery came after the chemotherapy and Baker’s journey appeared to be over in July 2018. The support group carried on, although Baker would miss a handful of 2020 meetings while fixing up a new house she and Ryan moved into.
When her hair grew back, it was curly and a blonde streak that she had been born with reemerged.
Then, in May 2022, Baker was splitting wood with her husband. She thought she had pulled a muscle and went to massage her chest, just under her collar bone. There was a lump.
Baker was hesitant to get the lump tested, but Ryan insisted she get it checked out.
“You don’t want to be that person that worries so much about everything and it turns out to be nothing,” Baker said. “You don’t want to be paranoid for the rest of your life.”
Still, she’s glad she went.
On Good Friday, she found out the same breast cancer was back. This time, she would have to undergo chemo and radiation therapy.
“I started crying because I was shocked,” Baker said.
During her second fight with breast cancer, she would have to undergo “Red Devil” chemotherapy — the same type her former neighbor had — and would also have to go through radiation therapy, which had been uncharted territory coming out of her first stint with breast cancer.
There wasn’t any ceremony that went along with shaving her head the second time; She compared the soreness to leaving your hair in a ponytail for weeks. She didn’t wear a chemo cap, either. The warmer weather her second time around made it uncomfortable to wear.
Baker chose to focus on the things she could control again, like the landscaping of her new house. She kept working throughout the second battle, as well.
“My coworkers just think I’m crazy because I come to work every day,” Baker said, adding one coworker told her they wouldn’t have known anything was wrong if she hadn’t lost her hair. “I try to come to work with a smile and try to act just as normal as can be, because that’s the only thing I can control in my life right now. That’s how I get through it.”
Keeping a journal of all the appointments and procedures also helped, she said. Baker recommends it to anyone who is going through cancer. There was a lot to learn about all the different types of cancer and ways they’re treated.
But the first thing that came to her mind when considering the things that helped her beat breast cancer twice was having a team that she could lean on; Her support group and her husband.
“He’s been through everything with me. He brings me to every appointment,” Baker said. “Not everyone gets that.”
Her hair is growing back now. The blonde streak is growing again and she’s hoping to keep her curls.
Baker finished radiation therapy and rang Community Howard’s bell — a ceremony for people who beat cancer — on Sept. 23.
“I rang it twice,” Baker said, adding she brought her doctors along to see the bell ring a second time.
