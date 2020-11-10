In 2014 Lisa Steward set out with a mission to help children by founding the Indiana Behavior Analytics Academy [IBAA].
Following five years of growth and service, the organization purchased a second building to continue helping the community while offering more services.
Opened in 2015, IBAA is located in downtown Kokomo as a center that provides children, primarily with autism, the therapeutic services and help they need to learn social skills and self-management.
Their new second location is the former United Auto Workers building on East Hoffer Street, which has nearly double the space of the current 10,000-square-foot location downtown. The location will also be able to hold about 60 kids and open the downtown location up to help serve older children, a cause Steward said she is passionate about.
The new building will serve the younger kids ages 2-10, and the downtown location will shift its focus to those between the ages of 10-22.
This new location will allow for kids to be more spread out among similar age levels. One of the features Steward is excited about is a section for younger children, up to about age 3. This will allow for the IBA team to better address the developmental needs of each child.
Currently under construction, the Hoffer location’s facelift includes being turned into a kid-friendly space and a new kitchen.
With the younger children, Steward said one of the most common skills they work on is speech.
“Many of our kids may come in or start without a mode of communication,” she said. “So we are going to work on getting those words … and if need be developing a different form of communication such as using a device or pictures.
“We recognize that being able to communicate your emotions, wants and needs, you first need to have a way to communicate that.”
Behavior and self-management is another area much focus is put on. Steward said IBAA takes a “positive approach” with the children and reinforces positive behaviors.
“That is our job as behavior analysts – to figure that piece out and make sure that we’re keeping kids motivated,” she said. “You want kids to want to learn new things and demonstrate positive behavior … ”
In addition to the new building, IBAA is also partnering with Options Charter School to provide an educational program under its umbrella for students in sixth grade through high school.
Steward said the program would act as a replacement for traditional school the kids attend. The Options students at IBAA would receive an accredited education and the opportunity to earn an Indiana Department of Education high school diploma. Students would attend their academic education for half the day and then their therapy the other half.
“We could very well be providing supports from birth through age 22,” Steward said.
Tess Goins, a program manager at IBAA, said she is excited for what the new space will offer.
“Just being able to individualize kids’ programing a little bit more … now being able to spread out more, we’re going to be able to service those learners and help more kids,” she said while assembling some furniture for the Hoffer location.
Originally the clinical director of a facility in Carmel with over 20 years of experience, Steward came to Kokomo after meeting with local pediatricians and educators and “recognizing the need for exceptional service” outside of the Indianapolis area.
"It’s been a phenomenal community to start and grow this program in,” she said. “The community has been very welcoming and we’ve just been thrilled with the response we’ve had.”
Steward said her passion for helping people came to her in college. After going to school in a time where those with disabilities were not as integrated into traditional classrooms, college allowed her to meet and connect her life with theirs.
Steward said the Hoffer location is tentatively scheduled to open Nov. 18.
“So we’re knocking on the door,” she said about the actualization of the new location. “We’re almost there.”
Options’ education is free and IBAA accepts most major insurance and Medicaid. For more information, call IBAA at 765-419-0411 or visit indianaibaa.com.
