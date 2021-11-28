The city of Kokomo has received the green light to continue building the Cloverleaf Trail extension to Dixon Road that runs beside a toxic former dump site.
The contaminated site is located along about 500 feet of former railroad track that runs between Wildcat Creek and Haynes International.
That’s where the city earlier this year began preliminary work to build the rails-to-trails project extending the Cloverleaf Trail from Markland Avenue to Dixon Road.
In preparation for trail construction, the Environmental Protection Agency removed empty rusted drums, chemical containers, tires, wheels and a fuel oil tank. The EPA said no suspected surface soil staining was observed surrounding any of the containers.
In June, the city’s environmental consultant, SESCO, met with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to investigate the 500 feet of the trail along the dump site. IDEM said the primary concern was direct contact exposure to contaminants by pedestrians using the trail when it was finished.
Further soil tests revealed that arsenic — which is a naturally occurring element commonly found in soil and groundwater — was the only constituent of concern.
Levels were higher than allowed for residential properties, but lower than levels for recreational use, and so were determined not to be a concern, according to SESCO.
Even so, the city worried about starting construction out of fear IDEM might come back once the trail is finished and request more environmental work or soil removal.
In response, Ken McDaniel, an IDEM senior project manager, told the city earlier this month he considered the investigation closed and no further action would need to be taken by the city.
“The risk to the public by a trail, where people will spend very little time in one spot, is extremely low,” he said in an email to SESCO. “The only risk is really ingestion of soil, and I do not believe that people will ingest much soil along a trail.”
SESCO also said the building and paving of the trail will remove direct contact to exposure for pedestrians using it for its intended purpose. Thick overgrowth at the section will discourage pedestrians from leaving the paved surface, they said.
Even so, a wooden fence will also be installed less than 12 inches from the edge of the asphalt pavement to stop pedestrians from leaving the trail and to stop anyone from falling down steep embankments, SESCO said.
The toxic site along the pathway is left over from when the area had been used as a dump site in the 1950s by Edward and Melba Graves. In 1958, the Graves entered into a contract with the city to allow it to also dump trash and refuse there.
Soil tests in 2011 revealed high levels of arsenic, lead, mercury, hexavalent chromium, cadmium and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB).
In 2015, city, the EPA and the landowner all entered into an settlement agreement for cleanup and disposal at the site, which could cost up to $6 million.
The rail-trail project is set to follow the former Norfolk Southern line, which the city acquired in 2018. The line runs by Haynes International and the city’s yard waste recycling center before hitting Dixon Road.
The project will also construct a short trail spur just south of Markland Avenue to connect to the Wildcat Creek Soccer Complex.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said in a previous interview that once the new expansion is complete, the long-term goal is to continue building the trail following the rail line through Howard County to Russiaville, and then through Clinton County to Frankfort.
However, the city has only acquired the railroad to Defenbaugh Street. Past that, it’s still owned by Norfolk Southern.
