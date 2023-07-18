The Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s more active approach to buying and developing land has made its way to Howard County.
The IEDC has purchased some 93 acres adjacent to the Kokomo Engine Plant and the future StarPlus Energy electric vehicle battery plant for a little more than $4.5 million, according to county property records.
In an emailed statement to the Tribune, Erin Sweitzer, vice president of external communications for the IEDC, said the land was purchased for future “economic development.”
“In order to help meet the needs of the market, the IEDC purchased the land to support ongoing economic development projects,” she said. “We are not yet able to disclose specific project details, as all negotiations are confidential.”
Citing “multiple sources,” the Indiana Business Journal reported on July 7 that the IEDC plans on using the land it bought to “to market to suppliers and other companies within the electric vehicle battery ecosystem.”
Also being considered for that area, according to the IBJ, is an Innovation Development District (IDD) designation.
Created in 2022 by state legislators, an Innovation Development District allows the state to draw boundaries around a development and collect the increment growth in property, sales and income taxes that results from the development.
That revenue can then be used for more economic development projects in the district, real estate purchases or infrastructure improvements within the district.
An Innovation Development District works similar to how a locally-created and controlled tax increment financing district does but on steroids and except for the fact the increment revenue in the Innovation Development District would be controlled by the state.
Notably, at least 12% of the captured revenue would be returned to local taxing units.
Proponents of the Innovation Development District say it will attract large-scale economic development projects, though some are wary about ceding so much tax revenue control away from local governments and to the state.
For IDD’s with a proposed capital investment of less than $2 billion, the executive of the local municipality must consent to the designation and reach an agreement with the IEDC. With a capital investment over $2 billion, the IEDC can create an IDD without an agreement with the local municipality.
“We would definitely be open to that conversation with the state,” Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said to IBJ regarding the state creating an Innovation Development District in Kokomo.
The 93 acres the IEDC bought in Howard County sits directly east of the Stellantis Kokomo Engine Plant and directly north of the future StarPlus Energy EV battery plant and a number of electric vehicle battery suppliers in an area that two years ago was largely rural but is now set to become one of the city and county's most industrialized areas.
The purchase of the land comes amidst a time where the IEDC is taking a more active role in the state’s economic development.
Started in 2005 by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels, the IEDC is charged with “growing the state economy, driving economic development, helping businesses launch, grow and locate in the state,” according to its website.
It does that through offering businesses performance-based tax credits, workforce training grants and other incentives.
It’s led by the state’s secretary of commerce and governed by a 15-person board chaired by the sitting governor.
More recently, however, the IEDC has chartered a more active role in the state’s economic development.
This is most evident in the LEAP District, a 9,000-and-more-acre planned technology and research park development in Boone County. Eli Lilly will serve as the anchor for the LEAP District. The pharmaceutical giant is investing nearly $4 billion to build research, development and manufacturing facilities.
*CLARIFICATION: A previous version of this article stated that the land purchased by the IEDC was in Kokomo. While adjacent to the city limits, the land is technically part of the unincorporated county.
