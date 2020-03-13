The IHSAA on Friday postponed the boys basketball state tournament. Regionals were scheduled for Saturday.
"Due to the number of schools closing after today for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled.Subsequently, the boys basketball tournament is postponed immediately," the IHSAA said in a release.
In a subsequent tweet, IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox said: "We will continue to evaluate in the days and weeks to come and perhaps restart the tourney at a later date."
The announcement comes one day after Cox said the regionals would be played, but with limited spectators.
The IHSAA also said Friday the gymnastics state finals are still a go for Saturday at Ball State University. There will be no spectators allowed.
