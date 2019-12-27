Kokomo Mayor-elect Tyler Moore attended his final meeting as a Howard County commissioner empty-handed on Friday afternoon but left with a Pillar of the Community Award.
The award, presented by Commissioner Paul Wyman, represented the bookend of an 11-year career for Moore on the county board, which ended Friday with his resignation in preparation of being sworn in on Jan. 1 as Kokomo’s next mayor.
“It’s been quite the honor,” said Moore before reading his official resignation.
“I will be forever grateful for the trust and support [residents] have given me. I am just as honored now to serve the same citizens of District 2 and other areas of the city of Kokomo as their next mayor.”
Wyman – who handed over the triangular Pillar award made by Kokomo Opalescent Glass – said “it’s been an honor to work with you. I think the team has been great and strong and we’ve accomplished a lot of things together.”
“There is no doubt in my mind that the city of Kokomo is going to be in great hands under your leadership. I’m confident that the relationship between city and county government will be incredibly strong and the partnerships will continue and more great things to come for our community,” added Wyman.
Moore, holding back tears, responded with “absolutely” when Wyman addressed the city-county relationship, which has in recent years experienced a series of public ups and downs.
Other Pillar of the Community recipients – the award has been around for roughly a decade – include, in part, former sheriff Steve Rogers, Howard County Sheriff’s Dept. Capt. Jordan Buckley, deceased deputy Carl Koontz, former Center Township Trustee Jean Lushin and Kokomo Common Councilman Mike Wyant and his wife, Nancy, for their work with We Care.
“I’m honored to be in good company,” said Moore.
A Howard County Republican Party caucus to fill Moore’s 2nd District seat is expected to be held the week of Jan. 13, he said. The caucus will also replace outgoing Howard County Treasurer Wes Reed, who will join Moore at City Hall as Kokomo’s controller.
Republican Party Chairwoman Jamie Bolser said in late November that she already had “several people contact me about the requirements and express an interest” in Moore’s now former seat.
The seat, along with the 3rd District seat currently held by Republican Commissioner Brad Bray, will be a major part of Howard County’s 2020 election.
Bray on Friday called it “an honor and pleasure … to serve the last seven years with Tyler on the board and wish him the most of luck in his endeavors as mayor.”
Meanwhile, Christie Branch, a supervising deputy in the Howard County treasurer’s office, has announced her intention to run for treasurer in 2020. Branch, a Republican, is also expected to throw her hat in the ring in the upcoming caucus to serve the remainder of Reed’s term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.