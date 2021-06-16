The first in-person Meet the Mayor event with Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St.
Mayor Moore and city department heads will be available to address concerns and answer questions from city residents.
“After a year of meeting virtually, I am looking forward to connecting with residents in person,” Moore said in a press release. “It is vital that we establish a strong connection between city officials and citizens. Public events like this are key to building a strong foundation of two-way communication.”
Future Meet the Mayor events will be held at locations around Kokomo. These quarterly forums will provide residents with a current status of the city, as well as information about construction projects and new developments happening around the city.
Kokomo residents are invited to attend and encouraged to express their concerns and suggestions for improving our community.
To keep up to date on future events, follow Mayor Moore on Twitter (@MayorofKokomo) and the City of Kokomo (@CityofKokomo) or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CityofKokomo.
