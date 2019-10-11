Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight, in what could be his final public speech, provided a crowd of elected officials and local business leaders Thursday with an update on the city, its operations and topics that have become prominent during this fall’s election season.
The presentation, which ended with a standing ovation and was sponsored by the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, included little sentimentality from the mayor until its final moments, when he paused the audience before its applause to look back at his nearly 12 years inside City Hall.
“Before you clap, it’s been – I have had a great time. And I did try to have a little fun with it. … It’s not always a fun job, but it’s a rewarding job. And I do appreciate all of you coming out and spending a little time to hear this today,” he said.
His comments came after he relayed to the city’s mayoral candidates, both of whom were in attendance, some advice once given to him.
Have some fun with the job, he was told. It’s a rare opportunity.
It all followed his look, in a setting less formal than his annual State of the City, at Kokomo and its various functions.
Here is some of what he discussed:
Calls for service
Goodnight, who used multiple data examples to tout the city’s financial condition, utilized part of his speech to address a single theme: perception vs. reality.
For example, much of the conversation surrounding this year’s municipal election has centered on public safety and police staffing, with nearly every Kokomo candidate calling for increased officers.
Existing officers, they say, are overworked and dealing with growing crime.
Goodnight, with data obtained from the Howard County sheriff’s department, argued otherwise, saying a decrease in calls for service shows that Kokomo Police Department officers are not, in fact, busier than they have been in past years.
Here is the KPD calls-for-service data Goodnight presented, which was originally requested by the Tribune. It is for May 1 through Aug. 13 of each year:
- 2019: 12,593 calls for service
- 2018: 13,422
- 2017: 15,325
- 2016: 17,335
- 2009: 18,628
“You can see that there’s been a substantial decline in the number of police calls, each and every year,” he said. “And a lot of people say, ‘Oh, it’s busier, they’re busier.’ The truth is they’re not. And if you don’t believe me, talk to Sheriff Asher.
“It’s hard sometimes because we deal with this a lot in government, that perception vs. reality. I base decisions based on the facts and based on data and a lot of times very little on emotion.”
Asher responded to a request for comment by saying he and Howard County 911 Communications Coordinator Gary Bates were out of town. Tim Martin, assistant communications coordinator, did not respond.
Cause of death
Goodnight, in one of his few comments that stretched beyond the scope of Kokomo, displayed figures associated with causes of death – again in an attempt highlight his perception vs. reality theme.
The data, part of a slideshow presentation, showed that heart disease and cancer possess 1-in-7 odds of causing death, followed by lung disease (1-in-27); stroke (1-in-31); diabetes (1-in-53); motor vehicle incident (1-in-113); falling (1-in-133); gun assault (1-in-358); and fire or smoke (1-in-1,454).
Less likely? Dying at the hands of a refugee terrorist (1-in-46 million) or an illegal immigrant (1-in-135 million).
“So if an elected official’s number one job, public safety, and you have a 1-in-7 chance of dying from things like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, that many times, not always, are preventable, what should be focused on?” asked Goodnight, who used numbers collected by the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.
He criticized efforts made by President Donald Trump and conservative federal lawmakers to build a wall along the southern border when data shows the risk of being harmed by an illegal immigrant are infinitesimally small.
Instead, Goodnight – a proponent of walkability who has brought increased trail access and road diets to Kokomo – said the things worth focusing on are making the community healthier and “building an environment that is conducive to health and makes it natural for people to focus on their health.”
“That’s the thing that will help save people’s lives,” he said.
Health in Kokomo and Howard County remains a major concern following a report earlier this year that ranked Howard County as one of the state’s least healthy areas.
And while election season has led to some calls for more trails and better access to parks, it has more often sparked anger about the road diets implemented by the Goodnight administration.
Goodnight has long argued that road diets – or “smart streets” – lead to increased pedestrian activity and biking and will in the long-term create a healthier community. Critics say they make driving too difficult amid narrowed roadways.
Infill housing
Goodnight, emphasizing the importance of density in cities, reported Thursday that all eight Urban Infill Program houses have sold; five more are now under construction, he said.
The urban infill plan, started in 2018, is meant to reinvigorate Kokomo neighborhoods through market-rate home construction on often undeveloped or abandoned lots.
It has been supported by both of Kokomo’s mayoral candidates – Republican Tyler Moore and Democrat Abbie Smith.
The program, which has been financially supported by the Kokomo Common Council, has targeted areas near Kokomo Municipal Stadium and the near east side.
Once the homes are sold, Goodnight explained, money is cycled back into the program.
“This is the one program that will eventually – initially it loses money, but eventually it will pay for itself and actually become profitable,” he said, referencing the property taxes paid by people who purchase the homes.
Goodnight later referenced the efforts made by private developers, at times with the city’s help, who have rehabilitated existing lots with new homes or apartment complexes, like the units going into the old College Building downtown and University Park near Indiana University Kokomo, among others.
Commented
