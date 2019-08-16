Indiana Rep. Mike Karikchoff urged civility in government and public discourse during a speech Thursday, calling on attendees to embrace conversation and respect.
His message comes during a heated political season in Kokomo, a city whose political dialogue is at times driven by incendiary social media pages and personal attacks, and a moment across America filled with rancor and polarization.
Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, speaking at a Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce Business Matters Luncheon inside Bel Air Events, noted that his speech piggybacked off one given earlier this month by historian Jon Meacham at the National Conference of State Legislatures in Nashville, Tennessee.
In his presentation Meacham examined “the present moment in American politics and life by looking back at critical times in U.S. history when hope prevailed over fear,” providing the mindset of “looking back with an eye to the future,” according to the NCSL website.
Karickhoff, who didn’t mention any individual politicians during his speech, on Thursday made the message his own.
Hands shot into the air when Karickhoff asked the audience, filled with local officials and business representatives, who feels civil discourse is an existing problem, and then who believes it is worse than any other time in history.
Karickhoff, in response, pointed to events like the 1968 presidential candidacy of segregationist George Wallace and the assassination that year of Martin Luther King Jr., and later the 1974 resignation of Richard Nixon and the 1998 impeachment proceedings of Bill Clinton, saying “we don’t have to go back very far to where the political climate, political discourse was much worse than it is today.”
The point, he said, is that “we live in a very resilient republic. As bad as it is today, it’s probably not as bad as it’s been in the past, and I’m not even going back to where we had duels between vice presidents and cabinet members.”
But that doesn’t change the need for an improvement in public discourse, he acknowledged.
Karickhoff referenced people in the audience “that are targeted by venom or find themselves being talked to disrespectfully,” and largely blamed social media and what he called “cable news that plays to specific political ideology” for amplifying divides.
He also bemoaned the dropping numbers of local and regional reporters, along with the rapid pace of information-sharing in today’s digital age.
“And the media doesn’t always have institutional memory of how and why decisions occur or really understand the long-term process of governance, which further complicates the rhetoric,” said Karickhoff.
So, what’s the solution?
“The solution starts with every single one of you,” he remarked. “Personally and individually.”
Karickhoff later referenced a moment from 2017 when a Black Lives Matter activist, Hawk Newsome, was invited to speak on stage at the Mother of All Rallies Event, a pro-President Trump gathering on the National Mall.
Newsome’s remarks urging change and unity were in large part cheered by rally attendees. The Washington Post called it “an open dialogue between members of two seemingly opposing movements” and cited a largely positive social media response to the “rare instance of unity and civility in today’s toxic political climate.”
Karickhoff used the moment as an example of what can happen when people embrace the “high-energy, difficult task” of listening to each other and respecting and even seeking out differing points of view.
“If those two disparate groups of people … can find a way, we can too,” he said.
“This political discourse that’s uncivil is a problem, it’s a complicated problem. It’s routinely discussed at all (government) levels. … I wish there was a simple solution, but there’s not. It all starts with each of us individually.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.