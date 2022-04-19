Candidate signs dotting lawns all over Howard County and political fundraisers being held almost daily can only mean one thing.
It’s election season.
And nowhere was that more evident than Monday night at Indiana University Kokomo’s Kresge Auditorium, where local candidates in contested races gathered to participate in a candidate forum hosted in partnership with the Kokomo Tribune, the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters.
The forum featured candidates seeking office for Commissioner District 1, Howard County Sheriff and a short introduction from Superior Court I judge candidates — the three local contested races in this year’s primary election. Topics included jail overcrowding, economic development and renewable energy.
This year’s primary election is May 3, though early voting at the Jeff Stout Government Center is underway.
Commissioner District 1
Monday night’s first forum featured candidates hoping to replace Commissioner Paul Wyman, who announced earlier this year he was not seeking reelection after 16 years in county government.
Seeking the Republican nomination is Leonard Baxter, a mechanical engineer at Aptiv who has run unsuccessfully for the same seat twice before; Baxter is hoping the third time’s the charm.
Running against him is Jeff Lipinski, longtime director and employee of the Kinsey Youth Center and Russiaville Town Council member, who is hoping to convince voters his experience working in county government for three decades makes him the best pick to take part of the helms and run county government.
Whoever wins the Republican nomination will face Democratic candidate Lisa Washington in the general election in November.
Diversify, diversify, diversify
Both Baxter and Lipinksi agreed that the county has perhaps its best opportunity to diversify its workforce with the newly created industrial park.
Late last year, the city of Kokomo and Howard County purchased 142 acres of land near the Kokomo Engine Plant with the plan to have it be the home for the city’s first industrial park.
While its proximity to Stellantis makes it a good place to house complementary businesses, many local officials would also like to see the park attract businesses not in the automotive industry.
“I do believe we need to look at maybe some different forms of economic development when we talk about businesses coming to town,” Lipinski said. “We’ve been very reliant in this community on the auto industry, and that’s great, but I would hope that maybe we would attract some other businesses. ... If you look at some of the surrounding communities that were totally reliant on the auto industry — Marion, Anderson, Muncie — if you’ve been to those communities, they’ve suffered for years trying to find their way after the auto industry left. ... So I would hope that we could diversify our businesses.”
Baxter agreed and added that the county should continue its focus on regional economic development strategies that strengthen local colleges and businesses so kids growing up in north central Indiana can be educated and employed locally.
“We can educate them through IUK, Indiana Wesleyan and Ivy Tech and allow those people to stay here so we don’t have our family members go outside of the community for high-paying, good-quality jobs,” Baxter said.
Business personal property tax
The Indiana General Assembly this year explored the idea of eliminating the 30% depreciation floor for new equipment businesses install. The effort ultimately failed, but the proposal had some local officials concerned.
In 2021, business personal property tax revenue amounted to $34.7 million, roughly one-third of all total revenue collected in Howard County, according to the county auditor’s office.
While the state did not propose eliminating business personal property taxes entirely, any changes made that would reduce tax revenue for local governments will have a huge effect on Howard County, potentially leading to a cut in services, increased property taxes for homeowners, or both.
Asked if they were in support of the state’s effort to reduce business personal property tax revenue, the commissioner candidates gave mostly similar answers.
Initially, Baxter said he was “not sure,” citing the fact that surrounding states don’t levy business personal property taxes — a talking point many state legislators and the Indiana Manufacture’s Association, an organization that represents more than 1,000 manufacturing companies in the state, adopted this year in support of eliminating the depreciation floor.
By the end of his answer, though, Baxter concluded that if the state were to reduce or completely eliminate business personal property tax revenue, it should probably have a replacement plan for lost revenue in place.
“As long as we have a way to replace that money, then I think that’s the right way to go because Indiana is set to explode as far as expansion and manufacturing, and we want to be a part of that,” Baxter said.
In his answer, Lipinski was more direct that the county should demand ways to replace lost revenue if any changes were made to business personal property tax.
“It’s going to be very important as commissioners (that) we be on the forefront of this and we get out and we talk once again to legislators and to the governor that there has to be a replacement in place or this county will suffer,” Lipinski said.
Renewable energy
As previously reported by the Tribune, ENGIE, a French multinational utility company, is trying once again to bring a more than 1,000-acre solar farm just outside Greentown. The move comes a little more than six months after its previous attempt was halted by the county Board of Zoning Appeals.
While the Board of Commissioners doesn’t have a say on whether ENGIE receives its special exception permit that’s necessary for the project to happen, the board does have power when it comes to how the county regulates alternative energy projects.
In 2015, the commissioners approved amendments to the county’s wind ordinance that upped setback requirements, lowered the decibel limit by 10 and required each wind turbine built to be approved after a public hearing. The changes made it difficult, if not impossible, for wind energy companies to pursue development within county lines.
For solar energy, while the commissioners included some provisions that local homeowners asked for — including setback limits and requiring arsenic and lead levels in the solar panels to meet EPA standards — the county’s solar ordinance is not so restrictive that large-scale, commercial solar projects can’t operate within county lines.
When asked about their opinion on alternative energy projects, Lipiniski and Baxter gave different answers.
Lipinksi said that after speaking to the county commissioners and Greg Sheline, executive director of the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission, he sees alternative energy development as “inevitable” and called the county’s newly enacted solar ordinance “fair” and “reasonable.”
“Stellantis just did a $255 million investment in our community for electric cars,” he said. “I truly think it would be in our advantage to show them support and loyalty by looking at solar options. ... So the reality is, if we don’t work with local people, the state will probably come in and take over, and they’re not going to work with landowners and homeowners near as well as the people that live here and work here and stay here.
“Do I like the way solar panels necessarily look? No, but the reality is alternative energy is here and it’s coming, and we have to be open to it or we will lose business.”
Baxter was more skeptical of the benefits of solar energy, especially when it takes away from prime agricultural land, citing the solar farm built on the ground of the former Continental Steel factory and school corporation solar project as good examples of large-scale projects.
“You’re taking away seed for seed dealerships,” Baxter said. “If these solar panels go bad, there’s copper, there’s lead and selenium in those, and we have five different watersheds coming into the county, so we want to protect those as well.”
Howard County Sheriff
Incumbent Sheriff Jerry Asher is running against former jail commander Harold Vincent for the Republican nomination for Howard County Sheriff. No Democrat has filed for the sheriff primary race, though the party has until July 5 to select a candidate to fill the vacancy for the November general election.
The two participated in Monday’s second and final candidate forum of the night, where topics such as jail overpopulation, patrolling priorities and the county’s troubled and oft-criticized radio system were discussed.
Jail overpopulation
The Howard County Jail’s inmate population as of Monday stood at 453 against a bed capacity of 364, Asher said.
Being nearly 100 over capacity is not something new for the county jail in recent years, and it has spurred debate on what can be done locally to address the issue.
Asher has in the past said the county should look at expanding or building a new jail because it doesn’t want to end up like Vigo County, which built a new jail after facing a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union claiming the overcrowded conditions of the county’s jail violated constitutional rights. He reiterated that suggestion Monday night.
“There’s been about 16 new jails built here (in Indiana) recently,” Asher said. “It’s nothing anybody wants to do, but it’s something to think about.”
Vincent said, if elected, he would first invite the National Institute of Corrections to conduct a study on all aspects of the county’s criminal justice system, including sentencing practices, to find out where improvements can be made.
“The NIC comes in and does these studies for you, and they’re not kind,” Vincent said. “They will step on a sheriff’s toe, they will step on a jail commander’s foot, they will kick a judge in the knee — whatever the case may be,” Vincent said. “They see flaws, and see where they can get those gears to mesh a little better.”
County radio system
The county’s P25 radio system that first responders and dispatch use to communicate together has faced criticism ever since it was first implemented in mid-2017 due to its occasional unreliability.
County officials have vowed to fix the issues for a few years now, but problems have persisted.
Last November, the Howard County Sheriff’s Department sent out a press release that the county was working with EF Johnson, the current radio system provider, over software fixes for the system to alleviate the issues.
Progress has been made, Asher said Monday, but he added that work is still needing to be done.
“Anything new, we knew there was going to be problems,” Asher said. “The bugs have to be worked out. It’s definitely taking longer than what I would want to see.”
Asher said officials met with EF Johnson last May and implemented a system and form where any issues with the radio system were documented to help pinpoint where and when issues occurred in hopes of better troubleshooting and fixing them.
Since then, Asher said many of the problems, including antenna and preemption issues, have been largely fixed.
“Those instances have gone considerably down,” Asher said. “But there’s work that still needs to be done.”
Vincent acknowledged that issues with the P25 radio system have improved recently, though he said the system needs to be close to flawless for the sake of first responder safety.
“The case may be that public safety official or that fireman or that paramedic or deputy sheriff gets one chance — one chance to hit their push-to-talk button — to call for assistance, and it better go through that one time, because oftentimes you’re in the fight of your life,” Vincent said. “A lot of my law enforcement friends do not have that confidence in that system. I do believe they’re making great strides, but I believe there’s a lot more we could do.”
