In a video posted to the United Auto Workers’ official YouTube page this week, newly-elected UAW President Shawn Fain called General Motors’ downsizing at the Kokomo GM Components Holdings plant a “shame” and an example of a “long line of failings of GM and the Big Three.”
Fain visited Kokomo, his hometown, on May 11 to visit the GM plant and talk to the remaining Local 292-represented employees working at the plant. It was his first visit to Kokomo since being the union’s first-ever democratically elected president in March.
In the video, Fain fondly remembered a time when GM and its subsidiary Delco Electronics employed roughly 15,000 people in Kokomo, making the electronics found in GM cars, including the first-ever dashboard-installed car radio.
Now, Fain said, the plant employs roughly 100 people. According to GM’s website, the plant employs 169.
“It’s a shame to see where it is today,” Fain said of the Components Holdings plant. “There’s over 2.5 million square feet of floorspace. Over 2 million of that square footage is empty. … Now it’s just a hollow shell, nothing left.”
In August 2021, hundreds of GM trucks arrived at the Kokomo facility to be stored as the auto manufacturer awaited the arrival of semiconductors. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a global semiconductor shortage, creating new car shortages across the country and world.
Fain criticized the irony of GM storing chipless vehicles in the parking lot of a plant where semiconductors were manufactured for decades.
“And it’s a shame to think GM chose to close this place, shut down the fab where we make semiconductors in late 2017, and you know what the rest of that story’s been,” he said. “This is just another example in a long line of failings of GM and the Big Three companies and how little they care for the workers and the communities we live in.”
In statements made to the Detroit Free-Press, GM spokesman David Barnas pushed back against the notion that GM’s Kokomo plant could easily be retooled to begin production again of semiconductors.
“The business environment of semiconductor manufacturing is complex, very competitive, capital intensive and vastly different than that of the past,” Barnas said. “Our company doesn’t possess the engineering, manufacturing expertise, facilities nor technology capability to do this capital intensive type of work. All this expertise would be necessary to be competitive in this category of advanced semiconductors production.”
Fain’s visit to Kokomo comes just months from when the union will begin new contract negotiations with GM, Stellantis and Ford. The video, released Monday, is another example of the union that represents nearly 400,000 active workers ramping up pressure against the Big Three.
In April, Fain said the members are demanding the union win back cost-of-living pay raises and pensions they lost, and the elimination of tiers of workers who are paid differently but do the same jobs. They also want assurances that well-paying union jobs will be preserved as the companies transition from gasoline-powered vehicles to those that run on electricity.
Auto companies, he said, have made billions over the last decade but workers haven’t gotten their fair share since the companies got into financial trouble in 2009.
“I want to work with the companies. I want to have a good relationship,” Fain said. “But if they’re not going to treat our members with respect and not give them their due, then we’re going to have issues.”
His biggest beef, though, seemed to be with Stellantis, which is moving to close a factory in Belvidere, Illinois. The company also failed to include the union when it announced a joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory in Kokomo.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.