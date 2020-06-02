PERU – Incumbent two-term Miami County Commissioner Larry West was soundly defeated in Tuesday’s Republican primary election by Brenda Weaver, who previously served as the county’s recorder and the auditor.
Preliminary results show Weaver taking the seat with 1,985 votes, while West garnered 1,278 in the County Commissioner District 2 race.
Weaver is now set to face off in the General Election against Democratic candidate Jason Bowman, who previously served on the Peru City Council.
Weaver said she wasn’t surprised by her victory on Tuesday, and contributed her win in part to some voters opposing some of West’s policies during his nearly eight years as commissioner.
“There were definitely a lot of people who thought that Larry had run his gamut and he needed to go,” she said.
West also said he wasn’t surprised by his loss, considering many people were disgruntled by the county’s new $6-million highway garage, which was constructed last year with his support.
“It’s not surprising really, because we had people that weren’t happy with the highway garage,” he said. “That was one of the bigger issues.”
Still, West stuck by his record on projects he helped complete during his tenure.
“I put a lot of effort into this job, and I’m not unhappy with the things we got accomplished,” he said. “I know a lot of people don’t like the new garage, but people didn’t like the new jail when it was built, but it’s brought us in a lot of out-of-county income.”
Weaver said moving into the General Election campaign, she plans to do things like she always has.
“Same as before,” she said. “Just run a regular campaign. But I won’t worry about that for about a month.”
And if Weaver wins in the general election, she’ll be the first woman to ever serve as a county commissioner. She said the timing couldn’t be better.
“It’s awesome, considering it was 100 years ago this year that woman got the right to vote,” Weaver said. “I couldn’t be happier that I was able to do this. It’s just wonderful.”
District 1
In other races, incumbent Republican District 1 Commissioner Alan Hunt narrowly retained his seat, beating out political newcomer David Frushour, who served for 29 years as transportation director at Peru Community Schools. Preliminary results shows Hunt taking 1,792 votes, while Frushour garnered 1,469.
County council at-large
In the Miami County Council at-large race, all three Republican incumbents retained their seats and will be on the General Election ballot. Incumbent candidates are Sandy Chittum, John Donaldson and David Sailors.
Charles Wagoner was the only Democratic candidate for the at-large seat and automatically moved on to the General Election ballot.
