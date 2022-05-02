Indiana 18 from U.S. 31 to west of Converse is set to close for around a month starting May 9 for a paving project.
During the closure, drivers should use the approved detour of U.S. 31, U.S. 24 and S.R. 19, or seek an alternate route.
Crews are scheduled to begin work on or after May 9, with work expected to wrap up by the end of the month. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.
