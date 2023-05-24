A stretch of Indiana 19 in Tipton County will be closed for the next several weeks for bridge overlay work.
Beginning on or after June 2, La Porte Construction Co. will begin bridge work on Indiana 19 near the city of Tipton, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
As a result, the stretch of Indiana 19 between Indiana 26 and Indiana 28 will be closed in both directions. The closure is expected to last until mid-June.
The official detour for this closure is east on Indiana 28 to north on Indiana 213 to west on Indiana 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.