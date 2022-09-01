TIPTON — The relinquishment of stretches of Indiana 28 and Indiana 19 to both the city of Tipton and Tipton County has officially been approved.
A formal agreement between the Indiana Department of Transportation, Tipton County government and the city of Tipton was approved by the commissioners by a vote of 2-1, with Commissioner Nancy Cline, District 3, voting against.
The agreement needs the signature of Tipton Mayor Tom Dolezal. A message left for Dolezal’s office Thursday seeking an answer to if, or when, the agreement would be signed by him was not returned, though he is expected to sign the agreement as he was the one who approached INDOT in the first place.
According to the agreement, the relinquishment will take effect “on or about” Sept. 30. The details are the same as originally reported by the Tribune last November. They are as follows:
- INDOT will transfer to the city Indiana 19, between Park Road and Indiana 28.
- INDOT will transfer to the city Indiana 28, between the intersection of Jefferson Street and Indiana 28 , to Indiana 19.
- INDOT will transfer to the county Indiana 28, between Country Road 560 West to the intersection of Jefferson Street and Indiana 28.
- INDOT will transfer to the county the bridge on Indiana 28 over Campbell Ditch.
- INDOT will transfer to the county the bridge on Indiana 28 over Buck Creek.
- INDOT will transfer to the county the bridge located on Indiana 19 over Cicero Creek.
- The city and county will transfer the stretch of Park Road from the intersection of Indiana 19 and Indiana 28 and that would become Indiana 19.
- The county will transfer ownership of the bridge on Ash Street over Cicero Creek to INDOT.
- Semi-truck traffic would be diverted to Division Road. Instead of semi-trucks getting off of U.S. 31 on Indiana 28, the state would erect signs instructing such traffic to get off on Division Road and then head south on Indiana 19 to either continue on Indiana 19 or on Indiana 28. Notably, local traffic, such as farmers and local business truck traffic, would be able to drive on Indiana 28 through the city limits.
- INDOT would maintain winter maintenance, such as salting and snow plowing, of Indiana 28 from its subdistrict office near the new county jail to U.S. 31
- For the relinquishment, both the city and county will receive $4,441,125. Both the county and city officials have said they’d use that money for infrastructure improvements or maintenance. Earlier this month, the commissioners established a non-reverting fund to hold the $4.4 million with stipulations that the money can only be used by the county Highway Department for infrastructure.
Control of the major thoroughfare through the city’s downtown will give the city more freedom to do what it wants with the road and intersections in terms of redevelopment and revitalization.
Perhaps more importantly, the lack of semi-truck traffic would allow for a more walkable and pedestrian-friendly downtown and overall better downtown experience, officials say.
“While we recognize there are significant financial responsibilities associated with the greater control of the proposed sections of 28 and 19, we believe that the opportunities for a more inviting and pedestrian friendly downtown, an increased opportunity for residential growth and overall benefit to our local businesses and residents make this an opportunity we need to invest in at this time for the future of Tipton,” Doelzal said in an email last December.
The agreement faced criticism in how quickly it all came together. Back in November of 2021 when the commissioners and city informally accepted the deal, that came only two days after the proposal was made known to the public.
Cline's "no" vote at that time was because the public was not aware and did not have a chance to comment on the agreement despite private talks between the state, county and city started in August of 2021.
The Tipton County Chamber of Commerce also criticized the lack of public input, though said it supported the removal of semi-truck traffic from the downtown area.
