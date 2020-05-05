Indiana American Water customers will see another increase in their water bill.
Effective May 1, water rates will be going up by 5.79%. According to the company, if you use 4,000 gallons a month your bill will go up by $2.22 per month.
This increase is the second in two-step rate increase approved last summer; the first rate increase of 1.99% went into effect in July 2019.
Indiana American Water last year originally requested a nearly 17% rate increase to help pay for more than $542 million of infrastructure investments before a settlement with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission knocked the increase by nearly 9%.
In the Kokomo area, the company says it has spent more than $40.6 million with the extra revenue from the proposed rate hike.
Projects include $13 million to replace or relocate water mains and hydrants, $7.3 million to install new meters and service lines and more than $20 million for improvements to pumping, treatment, storage and operations facilities.
Other major projects that have been completed and were included in current rates include:
- Significant system upgrades at three water treatment facilities located in Kokomo, Richmond and Muncie to meet more stringent water quality regulations. These projects include replacing and upgrading aging and obsolete treatment facilities and equipment and adding ultraviolet disinfection to the existing treatment process.
- Building a new water treatment facility in Noblesville, one of the company’s fastest growing service areas.
- Converting nine facilities from chlorine gas to liquid sodium hypochlorite disinfection systems to improve safety.
- Replacing or upgrading more than a dozen wells, several pumping stations, water filters, large diameter water mains, and other critical facilities serving customers in service areas throughout the state.
- Replacing and/or retiring from service more than 13,000 lead service lines.
- Building a solar energy project in Newburgh that generates enough electricity to power the company’s water treatment facilities there.
In addition to these major projects, Indiana American Water replaced nearly 120 miles of aging water mains.
The agreement also includes a one-time refund to be distributed to customers over a 12-month period starting in July 2020 related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017. The refund for the typical residential customer will total approximately $19.26, or approximately $1.60 per month for one year.
Indiana American Water already reduced its rates by 4.4 percent on Aug. 1, 2018, as a result of the impact of the TCJA.
The last time Indiana American Water requested a rate hike was in 2014. The company has more than 1.3 million customers all across the state of Indiana.
