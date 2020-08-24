INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Health Monday announced that 688 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 87,592 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Howard County COVID cases rose by four to 1,026. Deaths remain at 61.
Tipton County cases remained at 170. Nineteen county residents have died from the virus.
Monday's dashboard includes 16,239 antigen tests and 975 positive cases from July 28 through Aug. 22 in the cumulative reports. Moving forward, antigen cases and testing from the most recent 24-hour period will be included in the daily reports. Tests and cases from prior to July 28 will be added to the cumulative reports in the coming weeks as they are verified.
A total of 3,008 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day. Another 217 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of Monday, nearly 44 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 1,002,038 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 977,802 on Sunday.
