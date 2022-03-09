On Saturday, Indiana Democrats running for state Senate and House seats, as well as elected state Democrats, will visit Kokomo as part of the party’s “Jobs Tour.”
Matt Hall and Jeannine Lee Lake, Democratic candidates for Indiana U.S House District 5; state Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-District 30; Rep. Blake Johnson, D-District 100; and Jon Hooker, president and executive director for Central Indiana Building Trades, will continue the Indiana Democratic Party’s “The Jobs Tour.”
The event will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Inventrek Auditorium, 700 E. Firmin St. The public is encouraged to attend.
Topics will include the American Rescue Plan and how the bill allowed for more than $900 million of state construction projects, and transformational investments that will expand broadband internet access, revitalize water systems, fix community infrastructure needs and repair crumbling roads and bridges across Indiana, according to a recent news release from organizers.
