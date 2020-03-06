Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared a public health emergency as Indiana experiences its first case of coronavirus COVID-19 in a Marion County resident who recently traveled to Boston.
During a news conference today, Holcomb and Indiana State Department of Health officials said the patient has been isolated.
The case has been described as “mild” by State Health Commissioner Kris Box, who said the adult patient has been in quarantine since arriving back in Indianapolis and that the risk to the general public is low.
The person called the Marion County Health Department to self-report the illness, and was instructed to report to Community North Hospital in Indianapolis where a medical team was waiting to receive the person in the parking lot of the hospital.
Precautions were taken to keep the patient isolated, and caregivers took precautions to prevent exposure to themselves, a hospital spokesman said. The patient was in the hospital from 11:37 p.m. Thursday until about 2:30 a.m. today, then released to self-isolate.
So far, state health officials have tested 12 people and are monitoring about 35 individuals who are in quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19. None of those people are sick.
