A Polar Plunge fundraiser will not be held in Kokomo for the first time in nearly 20 years in a move that officials with Howard County Special Olympics say will leave the organization scrambling for funding this year.
Kelly Ries, director of donor engagement for Indiana Special Olympics, said the organization decided to pull the event from Kokomo this year after conducting a cost-benefit analysis of all 18 plunges being held in the state.
She said staff from the state organization, which employs around 20 people, are required to be at all the plunges, so the state group has to determine when and where to organize events that lead to the most donations.
“With limited staff, we can’t be every place at once,” Ries said. “The capacity of our staff is one of the main reasons we’re evaluating the cost-benefit of what we have the bandwidth to support.”
The money raised at a Polar Plunge event is split 50-50 between local Special Olympics teams and the state organization. At each plunge, the state group pays for expenses such as insurance and marketing.
But Linda Lauderbaugh, Howard County Special Olympics coordinator, said moving the Polar Plunge from Kokomo has hurt the local group’s bottom line. She said last year, the plunge raised around $6,300 and made up a significant portion of the nonprofit’s budget.
Now, the local organization will have to find funding somewhere else to make up the difference.
“We hate not to have it, because it’s been here for a long time,” Lauderbaugh said. “ … We were really disappointed. I worry, because we raised over $6,000 for Howard County Special Olympics last year, so we’re going to be hurting this year.”
Howard County teams could have participated in another plunge to raise money for the local group, but the next closest one was about an hour away and none of the teams decided to make the drive, she said.
“We can participate in any plunge, but we’d have to travel an hour or more to do it,” Lauderbaugh said. “I don’t blame them for not wanting to travel on their day off to do the fundraiser.”
She said the Kokomo plunge was the central fundraising event for other local Special Olympics teams, including ones in Cass, Wabash, Kosciusko , Pulaski and Fulton counties. The clubs in Tipton and Miami counties recently disbanded due to a lack of funding.
But the Polar Plunge leaving Kokomo may not be permanent.
Ries said the state organization will conduct another cost-benefit analysis at the end of the year, and depending on the findings, the event could come back to Howard County.
“We hope to be back in Kokomo,” she said. “That would be optimum.”
The Polar Plunge was first organized in Howard County in 2001, when it was held in an outdoor pool. The next year, the event moved to the Kokomo Reservoir before Crossroads Community Church volunteered its pond to be used for the plunge.
During the event, many participants wore costumes or bizarre outfits as they waded or ran into the icy waters to fulfill the fundraisers mission of “Freezin’ For A Reason.”
Lauderbaugh said with no plunge this year, the local group will be forced to hold other fundraisers, but she’s hopeful they will find the money they need to continue offering all their services, events and tournaments without interruption.
“Losing that money is going to impact us, but I’m sure we’ll survive somehow,” she said.
Anyone who wants to donate directly to Howard County Special Olympics can make an online contribution at www.soindiana.org.
