An Indianapolis-based recycling company is moving its operations to Kokomo.
AMC Recycling, LLC received approval from the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday for its request of a special exemption permit to operate a “recycling sorting/distribution center” at 2311 N. Washington St.
The company specializes in post-industrial recycling (often referred to as “pre-consumer”), which is the process of grinding down scrap and defective plastic waste from a manufacturer that was not yet used by consumers, such as bottles, caps and car headlamps.
The company said it plans on hiring 4-6 employees from the Kokomo area, with operating hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. five days a week.
The company has two granulators, its owner Robert Zhao told the BZA board, which will be used to grind the plastics they receive into small particles. The company then sells those particles to compounders to be turned into other plastics.
“When they see that it’s (the plastics) not high quality — if there’s a bubble in the (car headlight) lenses or there’s some byproduct — they send it to us,” Zhao said.
Zhao pitched the business’ move to Kokomo as a way to offer local businesses another revenue stream. The company currently buys scrap plastic from Park 100 and Global Plastics, and it plans on reaching out to local Kokomo companies once it makes the move to Kokomo.
The space the company will be occupying is the old AndyMark and, more recently, Third Wave Farms facility. The building was listed for sale last year at a price of $499,000. The 24,000 square foot building has 21,000 square feet of warehouse space and 2,800 square feet of office space.
Zhao said the company’s grinding process does not use or produce any dangerous chemicals and that neighbors will not hear the machines when the overhead doors are closed.
Currently, the company is has the capacity to process 8,000 to 9,000 pounds of plastics a day. With the purchase of the Kokomo facility, the company plans to expand.
