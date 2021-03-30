TIPTON — It’s back to the drawing board.
That’s what the Indiana Department of Transportation told Tipton County officials about the state’s plan for interchanges and overpasses along U.S. 31 within the county, according to county officials and INDOT.
The Tipton County commissioners said Monday they met with INDOT on Thursday, and that the state agency told them it was going back to "square one." That means the state agency will be doing a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study and will be conducting future public hearings to gather feedback and figure out the next steps.
“Basically, what it amounts to, is they’re scrapping all the ideas that they had, and basically starting over from scratch,” Bret Morris, county highway department superintendent, said.
Mallory Duncan, communications director for INDOT’s Greenfield District, confirmed to the Tribune that the state agency is conducting a PEL study on U.S. 31 in Tipton County and that major construction, such as building an overpass, an interchange or removing stoplights, will not happen until the study is over, which typically take 2-3 years.
“It will be a multi-year study, but the timeline is not concrete yet,” she said in an email. “We will continue to do maintenance as needed (bridge repair, asphalt). What projects that will be needed in this area will depend on the outcome of the study and construction will be planned after the conclusion of the study.”
The only aspect of INDOT's plan for U.S. 31 in Tipton County that will be happening is the construction of an overpass at County Road 100 South, which is expected to take place in 2022.
The change is another chapter in the Tipton County and U.S. 31 saga, which began in spring of last year when the state unexpectedly told the county an interchange at Division Road and U.S. 31 was not going to happen due to a funding shortage after county officials were told one would be built at the intersection.
The news last spring sent leaders in the county into desperation mode to convince the state to change its mind.
Throughout 2020 and into 2021, the commissioners kept open channels with INDOT, hired a lobbyist to try and convince the state legislator to appropriate funding for the project and considered coming up with its own ways to fund the interchange.
The effort led to a proposal from INDOT that would have given the county the full interchange at U.S. 31 and Division Road it wants in exchange for nixing a previously planned overpass and taking ownership of Indiana 213, but the commissioners unanimously rejected the offer due to long-term cost concerns of maintaining Indiana 213 and public opposition.
INDOT’s now-defunct proposal for limiting access on U.S. 31 in the county included building overpasses at 600 South, 500 South, 300 North and 450 North. All other county roads would've been turned into cul-de-sacs where they meet the highway.
What the state proposes next after conducting another study and public hearings is anyone’s guess. The agency's long-term goal is turning U.S. 31 from Indianapolis to South Bend into a free-flowing highway with no traffic lights.
“It’s a little scary,” Commissioner Dennis Henderson said about INDOT going back to the drawing board. “It could be better or worse.”
Morris said he wants to remain optimistic.
“One of the advantages is it might give us more time to find some more funding,” he said. “I think maybe they’ll understand our needs a little bit better than what they do now. ... We need to go in and discuss with them again our needs, not so much our desires, but our needs.”
