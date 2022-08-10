The state will soon begin phase two and three of the Indiana 26 pavement rehabilitation project.
Starting on or after Wednesday, Aug. 6, the state road will be closed between Indiana 75 (near Sedalia in Clinton County) and to the Clinton and Howard county line (near Russiaville.)
The road will be closed to through traffic, but access will be maintained for those living along the corridor. This section of Indiana 26 is expected to reopen after the end of October, weather permitting.
The official eastbound detour follows Indiana 75 north to Indiana 218 east to Indiana. 29 south to Indiana18 east to U.S. 31 south. The official westbound detour follows U.S. 31 north to Indiana 18 west to Indiana 29 north to Indiana 218 west to Indiana 75 south.
The project includes increasing lane widths, providing roadside shoulder with portions to be paved, improving drainage, modifying or replacing culverts, installing rumble striping, improving existing sidewalks, adding a turn lane at the intersection of Indiana. 26 at Indiana. 75 and other safety enhancements.
The project as a whole is scheduled to be completed by fall of 2024. Rieth-Riley Construction Co. was awarded the $27.2 million contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.