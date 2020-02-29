A woman is suing the city of Kokomo because she was seriously injured after striking a bump-out on North Apperson Way.
Lucina Eaton, of Indianapolis, is asking for an unspecified amount in damages, alleging “carelessness and negligence” by the city for failing to notify northbound drivers on North Apperson Way that the street narrows at the intersection of Apperson and Madison Street.
According to the complaint filed on Feb. 18, in June of 2018 Eaton was driving her motorcycle northbound on North Apperson Way when it struck the curb extension, also known as a bump-out, and suffered “serious and permanent” injuries.
“The bump-out essentially jutted into the roadway of Apperson Way without any meaningful protection or warning to approaching drivers,” the complaint reads.
The complaint doesn’t specify the extent of Eaton’s injuries but does say they may be “permanent and lasting.” Eaton, according to the complaint, also incurred medical expenses and lost wages because of the accident and that she may continue to do so in the future.
The lawsuit criticizes the city’s lack of signage on the side of the road and the lack of pavement markings on the road indicating to drivers that the road narrows and claims the city should’ve known the intersection was an issue.
“Before June 17, 2018, the Defendant, City of Kokomo, had actual or at least constructive notice of recurring problem at that intersection because its officers, employees and agents were aware that northbound motorists had periodically failed to negotiate the lane transition and, as in this case, hit the bump out that jutted into the road,” the complaint alleges.
The lawsuit also claims the road narrows to just one lane, but the driving lane on North Apperson Way stays the same at that intersection; what goes away for one block is the bike lane on the right-hand side.
Bump-outs, and the Apperson Way and Madison Street intersection in particular, have become controversial.
That controversy flared up during the 2019 mayoral race, especially during the Democratic primary between mayoral candidates Abbie Smith and Kevin Summers.
In a 3-minute Facebook Live video posted on March 19, 2019, Summers, filming at the aforementioned intersection, said he’s received complaints about the bump-out at Apperson Way and Madison Street.
“The curb has been hit multiple times,” Summers says before zooming on the bump-out, clearly showing a chipped curb and tire marks in the grass, indicating someone has driven over the bump-out. “This is a safety concern, and we want to address this.”
Under former Mayor Greg Goodnight’s previous administration, road diets and their effect on slowing down traffic, reducing serious accidents and increasing walkability was a major philosophy behind infrastructure projects.
Their implementation – mainly centered in downtown and the city’s major thoroughfares – are unpopular with some residents and became a top issue in last year’s mayoral race. So much so that both Mayor Moore and Smith said they would focus less on road diets and more on a “back to basics” approach of paving and maintaining the city’s infrastructure.
As of Friday afternoon, the city has filed a formal response to Eaton’s civil tort.
