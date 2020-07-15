The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library and the Douglass School Steering Team want your input on possible uses for the former racially segregated elementary school.
Douglass School, which was named after former slave and abolitionist Frederick Douglass but misspelled the name in an inscription above the front door as “Douglas,” opened in 1920 and had four rooms for elementary students from first to sixth grade. It also sported a small gymnasium and a boiler room.
It opened as a racially segregated school; all black students that age in Kokomo, in fact, were required to enroll at Douglass School.
The city of Kokomo bought the former school, located at 1104 N. Bell St., last year with the idea to preserve the building, spending $72,424 to replace the roof, stabilize the structure and replace windows.
The building is now owned by the nonprofit Embracing Hope of Howard County. The nonprofit's president, Secondary Missionary Baptist Church pastor the Rev. William Smith Jr., told the Tribune in February he didn't know exactly what the nonprofit would do with the building, though did say it would not be turned into apartments.
If you have an idea, the library and steering team would like you to complete the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/DouglassSchool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.