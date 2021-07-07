TIPTON — An insurance claim for suspected wind damage to the Tipton County Courthouse roof has been denied, County Commissioners were told Tuesday.
County officials believe the slate roof tiles of the historic building were damaged by high winds this past spring and, as such, filed a claim for repairs to insurance company Tokio Marine HCC. That claim was denied, County Auditor Greg Townsend told the board Tuesday.
Townsend said the insurance company listed “foot traffic,” “poor installation and poor repairs” from previous installations and repairs as their reasons for why the roof was damaged easily this past spring.
The roof last received significant repairs in 2008 at a cost of about $100,000 after a windstorm damaged around 600 slate roof tiles. Before that, the structure was reroofed completely in 2002 for just under $700,000.
A “rough estimate” given by Conner Roofing to Townsend for the current needed repairs was $200,000 to $250,000.
“His comment to me was this is not something that could wait for six months,” Townsend said. “There are several tiles that are hanging by one nail. There is a significant amount of weight in those slates, and if wind would pop that lose, those would come down like a guillotine blade. I’ve pulled slates out of the (courthouse square) yard that were 4 inches into the sod.”
Commissioners can appeal the denial and hire their own adjuster to investigate the claim, which they agreed to do.
“I think we need to go ahead and challenge this,” Commissioner Nancy Cline said. “With this amount of money, I think it would be worth it even if we had to spend a couple thousand dollars to maybe even to hire an independent adjuster and somehow challenge this.”
