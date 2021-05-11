PERU — Troopers at the Indiana State Police Peru Post stood at attention Tuesday morning during a memorial service honoring the 47 employees who have died in the line of duty, including four from the Peru post.
Capt. Jeremy Kelly, ISP’s Area I commander, read a roll call of the fallen employees dating back to when the department was founded in 1933. Peru Post Commander Lt. T.J. Zeiser gave a brief description of what lead to the fallen employees’ final call.
Those descriptions started with Trooper Eugene Teague, who was shot and killed on Dec. 20, 1933, while trying to arrest a member of the Dillinger Gang at the France Hotel in Paris, Illinois.
The roll call ended with Trooper Peter Stephan, a 27-year-old Kokomo resident who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 11, 2019, while responding to assist another trooper who was holding several suspects at gunpoint.
Peru Post Chaplain Leroy Kinnaman said there are no words to describe the pain and suffering that families experience who lost their loved ones in the line of duty.
“How does anyone comfort this family?” he said. “Their grief is beyond healing. Their heart is broken. There are no human answers to satisfy the deep ache in their heart.”
Kelly said the only way fellow troopers can honor their fallen comrades is to honor the promise to always remember them, and never forget their sacrifice.
“The strength of the Indiana State Police Department lies in the character of our men and women,” he said. “You and I will long remember the deeds of our deceased who were ever mindful of their public trust. They have set the pattern that we must follow in the days and years to come.”
The four troopers from the Indiana State Police Peru Post who died while in the line of duty are:
- Sgt. Glen R. Hosier died April 26, 1971, of a gunshot wound he received while leading officers up the staircase of a Miami County home. He was attempting to arrest a murder suspect.
- Trooper Robert J. Lather II died July 6, 1982, in an automobile crash on U.S. 31 in Miami County. He was assisting the Howard County Sheriff’s Department in pursuit of a traffic violator.
- Master Trooper Det. David E. Rich died July 5, 2007, of a gunshot wound he received when a motorist he stopped to assist opened fired on him as he approached a disabled vehicle on U.S. 24 in Wabash County.
- Trooper Daniel R. Barrett died Jan. 27, 2008, while attempting to catch a speeding vehicle on U.S. 31 in northern Fulton County. His police car left the roadway and struck a tree, killing the trooper instantly.
Family members of some of the fallen officers attended Tuesday’s ceremony to honor and remember their loved ones. Kelly said that’s the best tribute they can offer.
“These are our brothers who have passed on,” he said. “When they departed this life that we still enjoy, they left warm friendships and their loyalty and devotion to the service. The greatest tribute in our power to honor our fallen comrades is this reverent acknowledge of our obligation to remember them.”
