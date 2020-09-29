Progress on Valley of Grace, a Christian-based, all-male, 90-day addiction rehabilitation center, is well underway as the organization is in the process of refitting a former farm home and gearing up for its largest fundraiser of the year.
Joey Bennett, co-founder of Valley of Grace, said the nonprofit is hoping to open its newly purchased 40-acre Kokomo campus, located at 5254 N 500 E in rural, northeast Howard County, in the summer of 2021.
The campus will provide a non-medicated program for 10 to 12 men initially; have volunteer medical staff for minor ailments; paid security for nights and weekends; security and motion detection systems installed; and will require all clients to first undergo a medical detoxification before entering the program. No sex offenders or violent offenders will be accepted in the program.
The $3,000 per person program will mirror the Home of Grace addiction treatment center in Mississippi, a program Bennett attended himself during his three-year battle with opioid addiction that he says changed his life for the better.
Bennett, a Howard County native and current resident, started Valley of Grace in 2017 with his wife Darcy, shortly after returning from the Home of Grace program. The organization provides transportation for local residents to Home of Grace. Currently, six men sponsored by Valley of Grace are in Mississippi completing the program.
To help fund future operations, the organization is holding its fourth annual “Dressy but Mess at the Ballpark” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The event is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year and features dinner, live music, testimony from past participants of the program, games, an auction and more. Tickets are $50 per person and can be bought at www.valleyofgrace.life. More than 300 people are expected to attend.
While the nonprofit has helped more than 80 seek help at the Home of Grace, the goal has always been to build a rehabilitation center in Howard County.
The organization received governmental approval for the rezoning of the property in July, but not after beating fierce backlash from neighbors and other community members who expressed safety and property value concerns.
With that all behind them now, the Bennetts’ dream will soon become a reality.
“It’s not just a dream anymore; it’s become more real, more tangible after a long tenure of searching for property,” Bennett said. “Each time you come out here you just feel the peace, and you realize why you’ve created an isolated environment to create a connected one for folks that need the connection.”
Currently, the property is having electricity installed in its various buildings. A detached garage will be renovated into the administration center, and a former farm store will house the kitchen, chapel and classroom.
Those who enroll in the 90-day program will stay in the house on the property. Typically, once someone “graduates” from the program, Valley of Grace keeps in contact with the individual and steers them to other resources in the county if needed.
