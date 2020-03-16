Indiana University has decided to fully suspend face-to-face classroom for the remainder of the semester, Indiana University President Michael McRobbie said in a message to the Indiana University community on Sunday.
The suspension of face-to-face teaching applies to all campuses, including IU Kokomo.
Spring break has been extended one week and now runs from March 14-March 29. The additional week was added to provide more travel flexibility for students, given the stress on domestic and international travel systems.
“We had hoped our intermediate steps would be sufficient, but it is now clear that IU must take the set of actions as outlined below to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said McRobbie in his message. “I know how deeply disappointing these changes will be for our entire community, and especially for our students.
“All of us regret deeply that we have to take these actions. Yet they are absolutely necessary, and we are asking all individuals to make deep sacrifices for the good of those in our community who are most vulnerable to the threat of infection.”
IU will close most residential halls and on-campus housing March 20.
IU campuses will remain open with limited operations.
For up to date information, visit coronavirus.iu.edu for further updates from Indiana University.
