Art exhibits at Indiana University Kokomo are headed back to campus.
It was announced last month that IUK’s downtown art gallery would close as the gallery on campus is set to reopen.
The on-campus gallery was repurposed during the pandemic as a COVID-19 testing site.
“We’re very happy the campus gallery is open again, and we are able to use that space for exhibitions as well as resume our regular New Media, Art, and Technology (NMAT) programming,” Gregory Steel, incoming department chair, said in a statement.
With testing no longer taking place, and a desire to have all art exhibitions on campus, the downtown gallery was closed. IUK leased the space at 102 N. Main St.
The change in location is not expected to disrupt the exhibition schedule.
The first exhibit on campus in two years begins Thursday with an opening reception for “Biosphere,” featuring works from professional artists. The reception is 4 to 7 p.m. The display will be on display until July 9.
“Our gallery provides something otherwise not available in our community, which is the opportunity to see art from different places and different perspectives,” Steel said. “It’s an integral part of our process.”
The gallery also serves as a lab for students.
The IUK Art Gallery is in Upper Alumni Hall, in the Library Building, 2300 S. Washington St.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and closed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
