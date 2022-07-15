Indiana University Kokomo's Rosalyn Davis was selected as one of the first recipients of the Luminary Award, given by the IU Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs.
Davis, a clinical associate professor of psychology, received the award due to her actions to create a more diverse, inclusive environment on campus.
“When we’re not willing to have a conversation, we make a lot of bad decisions based on limited information," she said in a statement. “I try to make each environment I’m in a little better."
Among Davis’s accomplishments, she has led safe space training for faculty and staff, and faculty diversity training on a variety of topics. She also mentors minority students, attends minority recruitment conferences to speak to potential faculty and students, moderated the first of a town hall series of community conversations about issues of race and racism in the United States, and participated in development of the Multicultural Center.
She’s also director of the Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling program and has conducted research in minority relationships. She’s currently co-writing a book about black women’s success in the United States.
Sarah Heath, associate professor of history, was one of Davis’s nominators.
"Rosalyn is a rock of support for our diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts at IU Kokomo,” Heath said in a statement. “The programming we do on campus, efforts with hiring, and support for people with concerns could not be addressed without her constant focus on this campus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.