Indiana University Kokomo will soon have a few new sculptures.
Gregory Steel, professor of fine arts and new media, wore a welder’s mask on the morning of July 24. One of his students, Jimmy Murphy, stood nearby and helped the professor attach a new piece to one of the tall steel sculptures.
Steel explained IUK rents sculptures to decorate the campus. Its seven rented sculptures will soon be taken back their artists.
As Indiana University squeezes its budget, he said, the sculpture program has been partially defunded. There will be four sculptures in the next installation — three of which will be produced by Steel, Murphy and Cybil Johnson, a recent IUK graduate.
All three artists have been collaborating on a sculpture titled Victory Unchained. It stands roughly 10 feet tall.
Steel explained Victory Unchained is inspired by Winged Victory of Samothrace, a marble statue from Greece that was carved around second century B.C. and is now housed in The Louvre, in Paris, France.
“I always get a little tingly when I look at it,” Steel said of the Greek sculpture.
The professor said he wanted to give IUK students a representation of struggle and victory that could reflect their education experiences.
The metallic IUK sculpture will have wing-like rods protruding from the upper third of its body, which consists of curved steel pipes bundled by steel ribbons. For now, the artists are planning on painting the sculpture pearl white.
“This is really a mix of art, industry and engineering that typically doesn’t happen,” Steel said of the students’ educational opportunity. “Typically, in art classes, you’re not going to encounter a process like this.”
The artists have had to get creative while planning how they should logistically construct the sculpture.
The sculpture needed a heavy base so it wouldn’t tip over. Holes were drilled into that base so rainfall won’t rust the pipes that act like the sculpture’s body. Little feet were installed at the bottom of the base, too, so air would flow through it.
After the planning process, they began working on Victory Unchained earlier this month for several hours five days a week.
Working with limited resources, the sculpture’s base was mapped out with a paper frame template before the thick steel was cut into pieces for assembly. The artists don’t have a crane to work with, either, so they’ve had to figure out different solutions to attach pieces to the towering body.
The artists said the physical limitations have led them to go back their basic knowledge of sculpture production.
“There’s always a workaround,” Johnson said, noting her former professor usually had a solution to the problems they’ve encountered while building the sculpture.
Steel told her he knew the solutions because he’s learned from past failures.
Murphy, a junior at IUK, shifted his focus to sculptures recently and has enjoyed learning more about the logistical side of production.
Johnson said the project has allowed her to continue learning while she prepares for her master’s program at Southern Illinois University.
Other than Victory Unchained, Steel and Johnson have each been working on their own sculptures to be installed on the campus.
Johnson said she will likely be living in Illinois when the sculptures are installed but would like to come back for a visit to see the installation of her bright orange extraterrestrial-like construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.